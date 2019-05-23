Hyderabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Hyderabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NWIP -- -- Dornala Jaya Prakash INC -- -- Mohammed Feroz Khan BJP -- -- Dr. Bhagavanth Rao SFB -- -- K Rangacharya IND -- -- L Ashok Nath IND -- -- V Bal Krishna IND -- -- K. Nagaraj TRS -- -- Pusthe Srikanth NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Mohammed Abdul Azeem IND -- -- Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh Naidu IND -- -- Mohd Ahmed IND -- -- K. Maheshwar IND -- -- Dr. H. Susheel Raj IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar Shukla AIMIM -- -- Asaduddin Owaisi

9. Hyderabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.24%. The estimated literacy level of Hyderabad is 81.71%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,02,454 votes which was 20.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIMIM had a vote share of 52.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,13,865 votes which was 15.55% of the total votes polled. AIMIM had a vote share of 42.07% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad was: Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,480 men, 8,62,516 women and 221 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hyderabad is: 17.3616 78.4746Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हैदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); হায়দরাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); हैदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); હૈદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); ஹைதராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); హైదరాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഹൈദരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).