Hyderabad Kidnapping Case: Ex-Andhra MP Bhuma Akhila Priya Ordered Back to Jail

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was the main accused in the kidnapping of three businessmen in Hyderabad, was sent back to jail after her three-day police custody ended on Thursday.

Police produced her before a magistrate after medical examinations was conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Begumpet and Gandhi Hospital. Various tests, including for Covid-19, were conducted at the two facilities.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader was subsequently shifted back to Chanchalguda Jail. Her fresh bail petition is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly gathered key information about the kidnapping. While the former minister has denied involvement in the case, investigators have gathered evidence against her.

Businessman Praveen Rao and his two brothers were kidnapped from their residence in Bowenpally by a group of 10 persons, who posed as income tax officials. The trio were let off by the accused early on January 6.

Hours later, police arrested Akhila Priya from her residence at Kukatpally. Another accused, A.V. Subba Reddy, was arrested on the same day.

Police on Monday arrested three more accused. According to police, the incident is linked to a dispute over 25 acres of land at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad.

Praveen Rao had reportedly purchased the land in 2016 from Subba Reddy, a close aide of former MP Bhuma Nagi Reddy. After Nagi Reddy's death in 2017, his daughter Akhila Priya approached Praveen for a share of the property. After he rejected her requests, she, along with her husband Bhargava Ram and others, allegedly planned the kidnapping.

Police were still on the lookout for Bhargav Ram, Guntur Srinu and other accused in the case. Teams have been sent to neighbouring states to apprehend them.

Police on Monday announced arrest of Boya Sampath Kumar, personal assistant of Akhila Priya, Nagaradoddi Mallikarjuna Reddy, personal assistant of Bhargava Ram, and Dorllu Balachennaiah, all residents of Kurnool and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh.

"During the investigation, it is established that Bhuma Akhila Priya planned and executed the crime along with Bhargava Ram, Guntur Srinu and other accomplices in order to grab the land or extort money from the victims," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said.

Police seized items including mobile phones, SIM cards and fake number plates of vehicles.