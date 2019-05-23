English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi Heading for a 4th Term as a Parliamentarian
As Hyderabad voted for the first time as part of the newly-formed Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM retained his stronghold, surpassing his own victory record from the 2014 general elections.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Elections: Crossing his own victory margin from the last general elections, Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has scored a massive lead ahead of BJP's Dr Bhagavanth Rao by 2.73 lakh votes. He had beaten Rao by 2.02 lakh votes in 2014.
Three-term MP Asaduddin has been defeating his opponents from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telegu Desham Party and Congress with huge margins each time.
Being a previous stronghold of the Congress, the Nizam's city has been a bastion of the Owaisis for over three decades. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had won this Muslim-majority seat six times since 1984. His first victory was as an independent candidate, followed by as the candidate representing AIMIM. After Salahuddin retired, his son, Asaduddin Owaisi took over the presidency of AIMIM and also retained the constituency's hold since 2004.
The year 2019 marks the first year when Hyderabad voted for the Lok Sabha elections as a capital city of a newly formed state, Telangana. For decades, Hyderabad has voted different from the Andhra state. Constituted of seven assembly segments, the Hyderabad parliamentary seat is an urban general constituency.
Hyderabad, that voted in the first phase on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 44.75 per cent, a drastic dip from the 53.30 per cent when Hyderabad voted as part of Andhra Pradesh. The turnout lower than this was recorded in the first general election of 1957 - 41.10 percent.
The sixteenth Lok Sabha election proved to be the best stint of AIMIM in Hyderabad. The party got the highest ever vote share of 52.9%, defeating its best of 46.18 per cent, which Salahuddin had got in 1991. There were 15 contestants against Asaduddin in 2014.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,480 men, 8,62,516 women and 221 voters of the third gender.
Asaduddin has been a key voice of the Opposition in the Parliament. He has backed Kamal Haasan's remark on Nathuram Godse and has also voiced his opinions against the controversial Triple Talaq Bill as an attack on the minority religion.
As per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Hyderabad stands fifth in the ranking of regional parties receiving highest donations. While the regional parties registered in the Telangana state have received a donation of Rs 4.878 crore, those registered in the Nizam capital alone have received Rs 4.323 crore.
As per another ADR report on governance, better employment opportunities, noise pollution and mining have been the top priorities of the voters, on which the government performance have been rated as 'below average'.
For the result day, three-tier security was deployed at the counting centres. In Hyderabad, 126 halls at 35 locations have been set up for counting.
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
