Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi Takes a Massive Lead of 85,000 Votes Ahead of BJP's Bhagavanth Rao

Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM has established a comfortable lead in Hyderabad, and is ahead of BJP's Dr Bhagavanth Rao by 85,000 votes. The year 2019 marks the first year when Hyderabad has voted for the Lok Sabha elections as a capital city of a newly formed state, Telangana . For decades, Hyderabad has voted different from the Andhra state. Constituted of seven assembly segments, the Hyderabad parliamentary seat is an urban general constituency.Here are 10 things to know about Hyderabad that voted in the first phase on April 11:1) The voter turnout was 44.75 per cent, a drastic dip from 53.30 per cent when Hyderabad voted as part of Andhra Pradesh. The turnout lower than this was recorded in the first general election of 1957, 41.10 percent.2) Being a previous stronghold of the Congress, the Nizam's city has been a bastion of the Owaisis for over three decades. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had won this Muslim-majority seat six times since 1984. His first victory was as an independent candidate, followed by as the candidate representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). After Salahuddin retired, his son, Asaduddin Owaisi took over the presidency of AIMIM and also retained the constituency's hold since 2004.3) Three-term MP Asaduddin has been defeating his opponents from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telegu Desham Party and Congress with huge margins each time. Dr Bhagvanath Rao of the BJP, whom Asaduddin defeated by 32.06 per cent margin in 2014, is recontesting in the 2019 polls too against the former.4) The sixteenth Lok Sabha election has proved to be the best stint of AIMIM in Hyderabad. The party got the highest ever vote share of 52.9% defeating its best of 46.18 per cent, which Salahuddin had got in 1991. There were 15 contestants against Asaduddin in 2014.5) Asaduddin has been a key voice of the Opposition in the Parliament. He has backed Kamal Haasan's remark on Nathuram Godse and has also voiced against the controversial Triple Talaq Bill as an attack on the minority religion.6) According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,480 men, 8,62,516 women and 221 voters of the third gender.7) As per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Hyderabad stands fifth in the ranking of regional parties receiving highest donations. While the regional parties registered in the Telangana state have received a donation of Rs 4.878 crore, those registered in the Nizam capital alone have received Rs 4.323 crore.8) As per another ADR report on governance, better employment opportunities, noise pollution and mining have been the top priorities of the voters, on which the government performance have been rated as 'below average'.9) For the result day, three-tier security has been deployed at the counting centres. In Hyderabad, 126 halls at 35 locations have been set up for counting. As per EC guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, EVMs next and then five VVPATs.10) Section 144 has been declared in Hyderabad in view of the result day, which has also been declared as public holiday. All wine shops, bars, restaurants serving alcohol apart from other establishments would remain shut for the day in the twin city. Security has been also beefed up.