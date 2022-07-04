Hyderabad or Bhagyanagar? After PM Modi's Mention, Rename Issue Gathers Steam Once Again

Once again, the renaming issue is at the centre stage after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the name ‘Bhagyanagar’ for Hyderabad in one of the brainstorming sessions during the BJP’s two-day national executive committee on Saturday (July 2).

The prime minister’s use of another name for the Telangana capital, while addressing the party cadre, has caught the attention of the average Hyderabad resident. According to the media briefing by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the prime minister also mentioned the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in liberating Hyderabad from Nizam rule. Thus, putting an end to the princely states in India.

Dinesh Sharma, another BJP leader who attended the high-octane NEC, also mentioned the word ‘Bhagyanagar’ instead of Hyderabad. “The land which has been blessed with the divine presence of (Goddess) Bhagyalakshmi was once called Bhagyanagar. Bhagyanagar is going to witness sea changes in all fronts including development,” Sharma told the media.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das, too, said Hyderabad will be renamed ‘Bhagyanagar’ if the BJP came to power in Telangana.

This is not the first time that the renaming of Hyderabad has been mentioned. During the campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) in 2020, the rank and file of the saffron party took the word ‘Bhagyanagar’ to every voter in the city. Adding much fanfare to the name change, star campaigner Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, also echoed the same before these polls.

“After the BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh, we changed Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj. In these circumstances, why should the name of Hyderabad not be changed to Bhagyanagar?” Adityanath had pointed out during a rally amid thundering applause.

Telangana leaders of the RSS, the parent organisation of the BJP, have also demanded that Hyderabad should be renamed to ‘Bhagyanagar’.

According to official records, the Qutb Shahi dynasty has ruled the Golconda Sultanate from 1518 AD to 1687 AD while making Hyderabad as their main administrative centre. According to historians, the city was founded by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, who moved the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad.

When it comes to the name Hyderabad, it is said it is linked to the Sultan’s son Haidar and, according to the popular folklore in Telangana, Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah had fallen in love with a local courtesan called Bhagmati. It is believed that, in her honour, the city was named ‘Bhagyanagar’.

