'Hyderabad Safe Haven for Terrorists': BJP Leader Blames KCR's Bond With AIMIM for 'Inaction'
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency conducted raids at two locations in Hyderabad in connection with an Islamic State module case.
New Delhi: BJP lawmaker from Secunderabad Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday courted controversy by alleging that Hyderabad is a ‘safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities’. He blamed the KCR government for not taking action as it was ‘aligned’ with the Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
“Recent investigations of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reveal that Hyderabad is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities, that the very activity of Islamic terrorist are increasing in Hyderabad,” Dattatreya was quoted as saying by the ANI.
“Large number of people are recruited only in Hyderabad,” he added.
Training his guns at the ruling TRS, Dattatreya said that the government was aligned with the AIMIM and that is why no action was being taken against the terror activities.
“I demand that state government should form a special cell under the DG or IG rank officer for investigation of these activities,” the BJP leader said.
Dattatreya’s statement comes two days after the NIA conducted searches at two locations in Hyderabad in connection with an Islamic State module case.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
