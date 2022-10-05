Hyderabad Becomes ‘Pink City’ As Telangana CM KCR Goes National, Makes TRS Bharat Rashtra Samithi​

Telangana’s capital Hyderabad turned pink on Dussehra as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) forayed into national politics by renaming his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday.

The road from the CM’s camp office at Begumpet to Telangana Bhavan at Banjara Hills was dotted with pink flexes and banners that hailed KCR as ‘Desh ka Netha’.

Party workers burst crackers while dancing to the TRS party’s theme song. The crowd kept swelling in numbers in front of Telangana Bhavan, the venue for the party’s general body meeting, as leaders arrived with their followers. A machine kept popping pink confetti in the air at regular intervals, covering the streets in pink. Traffic slowed down in front of the party office as policemen jostled to tackle the crowd.

At 1.19 pm on Dussehra, the chief minister, whose penchant for astrology and vastu is well-known, renamed his party with a resolution. 283 members unanimously approved the resolution and changes were made in the party’s constitution accordingly. They submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India regarding the name change, along with the new party constitution. The resolution was passed in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, who had come on the CM’s invitation.

TRS President and CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has read out the unanimous decision of party's General Body to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). pic.twitter.com/9o93wldYYe — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) October 5, 2022

‘BEST PM CANDIDATE’

Speaking to News18, two TRS minority leaders, Md Hameed Khan and Md Abdul Majid, who had joined the celebration outside Telangana Bhavan, said: “We believe that KCR is the best PM candidate for the country. The state’s schemes like old age pension, Shaadi Mubarak, 24/7 free electricity for farmers etc. should be replicated in the entire country.”

"The movement for a separate Telangana state was slandered and the activists were forgotten. With the establishment of the national party, Telangana's relationship with KCR is completely severed. He dreams of running politics in the country with illegally-earned money. It remains to be seen whether it will remain a dream," said Rajender.

The BJP MLA, who was previously with TRS, joined the saffron party after he faced land grabbing charges.