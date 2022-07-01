BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is all set to take place in Hyderabad this weekend (July 2-3) after a span of 18 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the meeting and to address a public gathering in Secunderabad and a rally at the parade grounds at the close of the meeting.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda and numerous other party leaders, including chief ministers and central ministers, are due to arrive in Hyderabad to attend the NEC on Friday. According to a report in the Times of India, the party president will arrive at the Shamshabad airport at 3PM on Friday and will also hold a roadshow. “The actual agenda and preparation for the NEC meetings will begin after Nadda arrives,” the report quoted a party spokesperson saying. “Discussions with general secretaries on resolutions to be adopted and contours of the final speech of the party president will be debated,” he added.

Many smaller local rallies and townhall meetings by BJP leaders from other states are already taking place ahead of the significant meeting in Hyderabad. The TOI report also stated that national party office bearers will decide on some resolutions and speeches on Saturday morning.

As reported by the ANI, elaborate security arrangements have been made at Hyderabad right ahead of the meeting. The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC applicable in the city from July 1 to ‘maintain public order, peace and tranquility’ and ‘to prevent riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty’. However, funeral processions, home guards on duty, military personnel on duty and police officers on duty are exempt from the operation of this order.

The last time the BJP had held the NEC in the city in 2004, the party had promised to form a separate state of Telangana if it came to power and heaped praise on the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his achievements during the 12th SAARC summit in Islamabad. The resolution said “The prime minister had placed an energizing poverty alleviation vision before the SAARC by calling upon all its members to resolve to achieve the United Nations’ Millennium development goals, which the UN mandates all countries to reach by 2015, by 2010 itself. Taken together, the three positive outcomes of Islamabad SAARC summit clearly show that India has succeeded in bringing about a convergence of perspectives.”

The NEC had also applauded the adoption of a social charter and the signing of the additional protocol on terrorism at the same summit along with the break through in India Pakistan bilateral talks and revival of bilateral trade through dialogue with the then Pakistan President General Parvez Musharraf.

TOI reported that the previous NEC at Hyderabad had adopted an economic resolution which was a combined resolution on foreign policy, defence and international commerce. The resolution then had stated, “Little trade that takes place between India and Pakistan is either through smuggling or is routed in a roundabout way via markets such as Dubai and Singapore. The agreement on SAFTA removes these absurdities and paves the way for a rapid growth in trade between all the SAARC countries.”

This was the last NEC meeting that Vajpayee attended as a Prime Minister and for the BJP as the ruling party until it was re-elected at the Centre in 2014. The then deputy prime minister LK Advani and then party president M Venkaiah Naidu had presided over the sessions.

