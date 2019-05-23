I Accept People's Verdict, Need for Introspection: Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is trailing from both Ujiarpur and Karakat Lok Sabha constituencies, Thursday accepted peoples verdict with all grace and said its time for the Mahagathbandhan to introspect."Janata Ka Nirnay Sir Akhon Par (I humbly accept peoples verdict). Its time for introspection for Mahagathbandhan/UPA instead of making accusations against anyone. This is neither the victory of any candidate nor of those who are in power in state government. This is rather the result of oppositionleaders failure to read the mood of the people," Kushwaha said in a tweet.Kushwaha further tweeted that there is a need to adopt a strong and serious strategy to carry further the battle in future."We have to move in this direction without wasting time anymore," he said.NDA is leading on 38 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar whereas RJD-led five parties Mahagathbandhan has been completely routed in the general elections 2019 in the state with opposition RJD and Congress leading on one each seat in the counting held so far.RLSP chief Kushwaha, who contested from Karakat and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies, is trailing in both seats. Kushwaha is trailing by over 1,50,000 votes in Ujiarpur to BJP's Nityanand Rai while he is behind by 53,000 votes in Karakat to his JD(U) rival Mahabali Singh.In 2014, Kushwaha's RLSP being a part of the NDA had won all the three seats it had contested in Bihar and Kushwaha himself had romped home from Karakat. He was made Union minister of state for HRD in the Narendra Modi government.He left NDA on the eve of the current general election and joined mahagathbandhan which gave the party 5 seats in Bihar. RLSP is substantially trailing to its rivals in all the five seats.It may be noted that Kushwaha had on Tuesday last charged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favor of the ruling NDA and warned blood may spill on the streets on account of tremendous public anger.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)