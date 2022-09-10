I am All-Rounder in BJP, Ready to Serve at Any Post Party Gives Me: Fadnavis at CNN-News18 Town Hall

I serve the people as per the orders of my party and the post I do it on doesn’t matter, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday, adding that he was aware of Eknath Shinde being made the CM.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis trashed rumours of conspiracy at being given the deputy CM’s post. “I am ready to serve the people as per the party orders. The post doesn’t matter. I am an all-rounder like Sachin Tendulkar in Team BJP. My focus is on Maharashtra, not Delhi… It’s all conspiracy theory,” he said.

Maharashtra underwent a sea change in power in June-July with Sena leader Eknath Shinde launching a rebellion against Thackerays’ leadership. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde, with BJP support, was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. In a surprise move, Fadnavis was appointed his deputy.

"I knew that Eknath Shinde will be the CM because I was one of the people who took this decision": Maharashtra Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis Watch #CNNNews18Townhall LIVE now: https://t.co/14A5PMJZkF | #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis pic.twitter.com/aIIuwKHzlI — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 10, 2022

“Whatever responsibility we get in Team BJP, we fulfil that. I was aware that Eknath ji will be CM. At that time, I believed I will stay out and work but the party said you cannot run the government staying out of the government and we don’t want to create an extra constitutional authority so to provide strength to the government you should be part of it,” Fadnavis said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words while congratulating him put an end to questions on why he was made deputy CM.

“The central leadership helped me especially. Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported us and we had the blessings of PM Modi,” he said on the BJP’s return to power in the state.

“All those who came with us, they have faith that progress can happen under Modi ji. I must say Uddhav Thackeray is solely responsible for the split in the Shiv Sena. If he hadn’t ended the alliance, he wouldn’t have become unpopular in his party and none of this would have happened.”

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here