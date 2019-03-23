English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I am in a Mood to Resign': Ashok Chavan’s Purported Audio Exposes Congress’s Trouble in Maharashtra
In the audio clip which went viral, a party worker named Rajurkar from Chandrapur is heard complaining about the choice of candidate when the party is sure to win in Chandrapur.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The tension seems to be brewing in Congress’s Maharashtra unit after a purported audio clip of Maharashtra chief Ashok Chavan surfaced on Saturday. In the audio, disgruntled Chavan is reportedly heard saying that he wanted to resign as the party leadership did not consider his views on candidate selection for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
However, Chavan has distanced himself from the controversy saying that he was not aware of any such tape, though he conceded that there was discontent in the party regarding the choice of Vinayak Bangade as Congress candidate for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.
Chavan is heard telling him to speak to Mukul Wasnik, the Congress's Central Election Committee head.
"Nobody is listening to me and I am in a mood to resign," Chavan is purportedly heard saying further.
He is also heard telling Rajurkar to ask Bangade not to contest. In the end he is heard asking Rajurkar to share Bangade's contact number.
At a press conference here where the Congress and NCP announced their seat-sharing pact in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections, Chavan was asked about the audio clip.
"There is discontent over Chandrapur seat," he said, adding, "These are private conversations between me and my party workers. I have not heard the audio clip you are talking about."
Asked about his purported comment that he was feeling like resigning, Chavan said, "I have not made any public announcement.
