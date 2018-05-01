English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I am Kaamdaar Not Naamdaar': Piyush Goyal Taunts Rahul Gandhi After Calls for Resignation
The Congress president accused the Union railways minister of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed.
File photo of Piyush Goyal (File Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and Piyush Goyal were on Tuesday locked in a verbal battle with the Congress chief demanding the Union minister's resignation over allegations of his involvement in a Rs 48 crore scam and the latter hitting back to say that he, unlike the opposition leader, was a "kaamdaar" not a "naamdaar".
The Congress president accused the Union railways minister of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed.
Goyal was quick to retaliate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that unlike Gandhi, who is a 'naamdaar' (dynast), he is a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and has not learnt the art of living without working.
Gandhi, who attacked Goyal on Twitter, also used a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value.
He alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.
"Piyush Goyal's, 48 Crore FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak, Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag #GoyalMustResign'.
Goyal countered the Twitter attack with a tweet of his own.
"Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant and investment banker. Unlike you, Mr Rahul Gandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and not a 'naamdaar' (dynast)."
Addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, the prime minister attacked Gandhi in almost the same words.
"Congress president, Sir, we cannot sit before you. You are 'naamdar' (famous), while I am
'kaamdar' (ordinary worker). We have no status to sit in front of you," he said.
Also Watch
The Congress president accused the Union railways minister of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed.
Goyal was quick to retaliate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that unlike Gandhi, who is a 'naamdaar' (dynast), he is a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and has not learnt the art of living without working.
Gandhi, who attacked Goyal on Twitter, also used a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value.
He alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.
"Piyush Goyal's, 48 Crore FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak, Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag #GoyalMustResign'.
Goyal countered the Twitter attack with a tweet of his own.
"Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant and investment banker. Unlike you, Mr Rahul Gandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and not a 'naamdaar' (dynast)."
Addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, the prime minister attacked Gandhi in almost the same words.
"Congress president, Sir, we cannot sit before you. You are 'naamdar' (famous), while I am
'kaamdar' (ordinary worker). We have no status to sit in front of you," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics