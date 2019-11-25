'I Am NCP': In Supreme Court, Ajit Doubles Down on Rebellion Against Uncle Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Maharashtra’s new deputy chief Ajit Pawar on Monday told the Supreme Court that he was the NCP, doubling down on the rebellion against his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar, who has distanced himself from his nephew providing support to the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against Governor BS Koshyari’s decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister. Amid the arguments, senior advocate Maninder Singh — who appeared for Ajit Pawar — said: “I am the NCP. I have to be heard. There can’t be a doubt.”

He added that the SC should not have entertained the case without the petitioners going to the high court first. “Why my letter has not been challenged by anyone as yet, SC should not entertain this matter anymore.”

Ajit Pawar’s decision to finally break away from his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led government in the state is being seen as a byproduct of the turf war within the NCP for the inheritance of Sharad Pawar’s political legacy.

Despite being removed as NCP legislative party leader, the deputy CM on Sunday said that he's still a part of the Nationalist Congress Party and insisted that Sharad Pawar is his leader.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," he tweeted.

He further urged people to have "little patience" and assured that there was nothing to worry about. "There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he added.

The latest tweet by Ajit Pawar raised eyebrows in political circles as speculations started doing the rounds that Sharad Pawar could be behind the move, despite him categorically stating that the decision to join hands with BJP was Ajit's "personal decision".

On Monday, Ajit Pawar also told the Supreme Court that he was authorised to lend support to the BJP the day he gave the letter to the Governor. “I will resolve disputes within my party but this petition must end now,” he said.

