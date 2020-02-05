I Am Not Running Parallel Government, I Am Part of It, Says Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi
She cited examples of issues relating to the modalities in implementation of free rice scheme and in appointment of the State Election commissioner.
File photo of Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Image: Reuters)
Puducherry: Brushing aside criticism that she has been running a parallel government in Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said those censuring her were only expressing their perceptions.
She said she could never run a parallel government as she was only part of the territorial administration.
Speaking to reporters here after releasing the English and Tamil publications of Raj Nivas titled 'Tracking the News,' Bedi said she was bound by the directions, decisions and orders of the Union Home Ministry.
"I have no choice whatsoever. I should implement the Ministry's orders and decisions and I function in total agreement with the provisions of the Union Territory Act 1963," she maintained.
The former IPS officer, who has been at logger heads with the Chief Minister on various issues, said whenever a difference of opinion on any policy matter occurred between her and the government she could refer the issue to the Home Ministry as envisaged under the rules.
She cited examples of issues relating to the modalities in implementation of free rice scheme and in appointment of the State Election commissioner.
"I am not a master and I am only an employee implementing the Home Ministry's directions, decisions and orders issued in writing," she contended.
The Lt Governor also pointed out that on sensitive subjects like 'financial matters' she could not shirk her responsibility.
"I should be very careful as a public servant in deciding sensitive financial matters," she said adding "an administrator (Lt Governor) can never adopt populist approach."
Asserting that the office of the Lt Governor was "not transactional but transformative," Bedi said, "I am not a full- fledged Governor to have immunity. I should apply my mind on all issues in view of my responsibility."
