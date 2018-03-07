I Am Proud to be a Hindu, I Don't Celebrate Eid: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In the run up for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, the BJP seems to be playing its Hindutva card again with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he is a Hindu and hence, has no reason to celebrate Eid.The CM’s statement comes days after a similar statement was made by him during a public meeting in his home turf, Gorakhpur. “People are saying that Holi and Juma will be on the same day this year. I have suggested them to celebrate Holi with pomp and grandeur as the festival of colours comes once and year, while Juma is observed 52 times in a year,” the CM said.Adding to the earlier statement, Yogi said on Tuesday, “I am not like them (SP) because I am a Hindu and I am proud of it. I have no reason to celebrate Eid. But my government would continue to work for a peaceful celebration of Eid.” He was replying to the address of the governor in UP Aseembly.Cautioning the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that the disruptive brand of politics that the party practises “won’t be tolerated and would be dealt with an iron hand.” Discarding SP’s and BSP’s decision to join hands for UP bypolls, the CM said that the two parties had now become ‘Bahujan Samajwadi Party’.After getting the support of BSP, the Samajwadi Party candidate in Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-elections has managed to garner the support of Nishad Party, Peace Party, Kumri Mahasabha, Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPM and other local political outfits which are mostly dominated by the Nishads, Binds, Sainthwars and Gonds. Interestingly, members of these communities are present in good numbers in the bypoll-bound constituencies.The other cause of concern for the BJP in bypolls is its minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who also heads Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the faction of Apna Dal supporting BJP. The faction is also not happy with the party. In the recent local body elections, both of these parties were dumped by the BJP, which may also be the reason for the dissent. Om Prakash Rajbhar has on several occasions expressed his discontent with the saffron party and threatened to break the alliance.