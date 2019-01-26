English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I am the 'Baap' of All Ministers: BSP MLA Cools Off on Demand for MP Ministerial Berth
Ramabai Singh and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha are the two BSP lawmakers who are supporting the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
BSP Lawmaker Ramabai Singh. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Ramabai Singh, who was posing a political impediment to Congress by demanding ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath-led government, has now back-peddled by saying she is the “baap” of all ministers.
“Hum ban jaye toh achha kaam karenge, nahi baney toh bhi sahi kaam karenge…Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai (If I become a minister I will do good work, even if I don’t I would do the right work. We (two BSP lawmakers) are the boss of all ministers, we have made this government),” told new agency ANI.
Ramabai Singh and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha are the two BSP lawmakers who are supporting the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Warning the Congress, both lawmakers had earlier said that Madhya Pradesh government may see a Karnataka-like situation, if they were not given ministerial berths.
“If they don't give us ministerial berth, then not only me but others will also oppose. They need to keep everyone happy. If he wants a strong government then firstly, he must make us strong. He should give us ministerial berths,” Ramabai had said.
Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats.
