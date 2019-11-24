Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'I am With Party, I am With Pawar': Dhananjay Munde Breaks Silence Over Alleged Role in Ajit's Coup

Sources had earlier said that Munde was the key to decoding the dramatic events of Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister with support of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'I am With Party, I am With Pawar': Dhananjay Munde Breaks Silence Over Alleged Role in Ajit's Coup
File photo of Dhananjay Munde in Beed. (Image: Vinaya Deshpande/News18)

Mumbai: NCP leader and Parli legislator Dhananjay Munde broke his silence over his alleged role in aiding Ajit Pawar in the move to join hands with the BJP and said that he is with the NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar.

After staying away from media glare for most of Saturday, he made a dramatic return later in the evening and attended party meeting called by Sharad.

“I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours (sic),” Munde said.

Sources had earlier said that Munde was the key to decoding the dramatic events of Saturday morning when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for second term with support of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar.

Munde is the nephew of former Maharashtra CM Gopinath Munde and was earlier with the BJP. But after Gopinath Munde fielded his daughter Pankaja from Parli, a family stronghold, he left the BJP and joined the NCP. He defeated his cousin Pankaja in last month’s Assembly elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram