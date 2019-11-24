'I am With Party, I am With Pawar': Dhananjay Munde Breaks Silence Over Alleged Role in Ajit's Coup

Mumbai: NCP leader and Parli legislator Dhananjay Munde broke his silence over his alleged role in aiding Ajit Pawar in the move to join hands with the BJP and said that he is with the NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar.

After staying away from media glare for most of Saturday, he made a dramatic return later in the evening and attended party meeting called by Sharad.

“I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours (sic),” Munde said.

I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours.@PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) November 24, 2019

Sources had earlier said that Munde was the key to decoding the dramatic events of Saturday morning when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for second term with support of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar.

Munde is the nephew of former Maharashtra CM Gopinath Munde and was earlier with the BJP. But after Gopinath Munde fielded his daughter Pankaja from Parli, a family stronghold, he left the BJP and joined the NCP. He defeated his cousin Pankaja in last month’s Assembly elections.

