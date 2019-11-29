I Became Maharashtra CM Unexpectedly, Says Uddhav Thackeray Day after Taking Oath

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

Taking a dig at his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis' "I will come again (as chief minister)" refrain during the poll campaign, Thackeray said, "I didn't announce that I will become chief minister."

The newly elected Maharashtra chief minister, who was accompanied by his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also noted that he is the first chief minister of Maharashtra who was born in Mumbai, and added that he is working on plans to ensure development of the city.

His government will be accountable for every paisa of tax-payers, the chief minister said. Asked about the saffron kurta he was wearing, Thackeray said, cryptically, that it was his favourite colour "which cannot get washed in any laundry".

Thackeray on Friday announced a stay on construction of metro car shed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against the cutting of trees for the work. He, however, clarified he has not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself.

The chief minister said the new government has stayed work on the Aarey car shed work and no trees will be felled until further notice.

