Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

I Became Maharashtra CM Unexpectedly, Says Uddhav Thackeray Day after Taking Oath

Uddhav Thackeray also noted that he is the first chief minister of Maharashtra who was born in Mumbai, and added that he is working on plans to ensure development of the city.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Became Maharashtra CM Unexpectedly, Says Uddhav Thackeray Day after Taking Oath
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray formally takes charge of his office, in Mumbai, Friday, November 29, 2019. (Image: Twitter/PTI)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

Taking a dig at his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis' "I will come again (as chief minister)" refrain during the poll campaign, Thackeray said, "I didn't announce that I will become chief minister."

The newly elected Maharashtra chief minister, who was accompanied by his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also noted that he is the first chief minister of Maharashtra who was born in Mumbai, and added that he is working on plans to ensure development of the city.

His government will be accountable for every paisa of tax-payers, the chief minister said. Asked about the saffron kurta he was wearing, Thackeray said, cryptically, that it was his favourite colour "which cannot get washed in any laundry".

Thackeray on Friday announced a stay on construction of metro car shed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against the cutting of trees for the work. He, however, clarified he has not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself.

The chief minister said the new government has stayed work on the Aarey car shed work and no trees will be felled until further notice.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram