'I Challenge PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Arrest Me': Digvijaya Singh Denies Naxal Links

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday denied allegations of having any connection with Naxals after reports that the Pune police investigating the Bhima-Koregaon case found phone calls made to Maoist supporters using the former Madhya Pradesh CM’s number.“I challenge PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and Maharashtra police to find any proof against me. If they do, they can take any legal action against me,” said Singh.The former MP CM said the BJP and the RSS are apprehensive of him and so they somehow want to create a negative atmosphere. He also called BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra a joke for trying to connect him with Maoists.A letter containing what police claimed was the phone number of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been made part of the chargesheet against 10 activists arrested for alleged Maoist links in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, a senior official said Monday.The letter was seized during nationwide raids conducted by the Pune police in connection with the case following which these activists were arrested.The letter in question, dated September 25, 2017, is addressed to Surendra (who police claim is Surendra Gadling) by one comrade Prakash, the official said. A portion of the letter reads, "We must intensify nationwide protests using students. State forces will be soft against students which will gradually put the state at a disadvantage while acting against us. Congress leaders are very much willing to assist in this process and have also agreed to fund further agitations.... In this regard, you can contact our friend at (the phone number of Digvijaya Singh as per police)".Asked if Singh would be summoned for questioning, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Suhas Bavche said several numbers had cropped up in the letters seized during the raids and the ownership of these numbers and their roles in the case are being probed. "If someone's role is established, whatever is needed to be done as part of the investigation, will be done," Bavche said.Singh said he had stopped using that number four years ago. “The number which is being mentioned is available on the Rajya Sabha website. Therefore everybody has access to it. Moreover, I have stopped using that number since the last 4 years,” he said.The BJP had alleged similar links against Singh in September this year. Singh had then reacted sharply and said “the BJP is accusing me of being Naxalite then why does not the government arrest me?”This development just ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh may provide ammunition to Digvijaya’s opponents, both within and outside the Congress.