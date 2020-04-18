'I Congratulate Them': Karnataka CM Defends Gowda Family for Conducting Marriage Amid Lockdown

Virtually defending the Gowda family for conducting a marriage reportedly defying lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits, "for which they are to be congratulated."

"All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them," Yediyurappa said to a query from reporters during the post-COVID-19 briefing.

Scores of people had thronged a farmhouse on Friday to get a glimpse of the wedding of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo, HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, ignoring appeals not to visit the venue in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa.

The marriage was solemnised at Kumaraswamy's Kethaganahalli farmhouse at Bidadi in the neighbouring Ramanagara district, a JD(S) stronghold.

Kumaraswamy had taken to Twitter after the marriage, thanking his party MLAs, leaders and workers for staying away from the event and blessing his son from their houses.

In a series of tweets, he had said social distancing was maintained and all precautionary measures were taken throughout the event.

The BJP had hit out at the JD(S) first family for flouting the norms, alleging that at least 150 to 200 vehicles were given permission to attend the event, that too at at time when social workers wanting to serve the badly affected poor people were not being allowed to ply any form of transport

JD(S) leader NH Konareddi and MLC TA Sharavanna had denied the charges, saying the union government guidelines had been followed and that social distancing was maintained.