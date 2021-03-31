I Did Not Make Derogatory Speeches Against CM Palaniswami, Being Misunderstood: A Raja Tells EC

After the Election Commission issued a notice to the DMK leader and the former Union Minister, A Raja, over his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Raja in his response told the EC that his statement was ‘misconstrued and misunderstood’.

“I request the Commission to get a copy and consider the full text of my entire speech and I am hopeful if is done it can be discerned that the allegations made now are taken out of context and blown out of proportion to have political mileage," Raja said in a letter to the EC.

In his three-page letter to the Chief Election Commission, Raja said he had already explained to the media that his speech was ‘cut and edited’ and added that he decided to issue an apology after Palaniswami turned emotional during a campaign in Chennai on March 28.

Acting on a complaint filed by the AIADMK, the Election Commission asked the DMK leader to issue an explanation failing which the EC added that it shall take a decision without any further notice.

The AIADMK and the BJP have been highlighting A Raja’s statement during campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition for insulting women while campaigning in the State on Tuesday.