'I Did It in 2010': Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Lying About Amethi Ordnance Factory

प्रधानमंत्री जी,



अमेठी की ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री का शिलान्यास 2010 में मैंने खुद किया था।



पिछले कई सालों से वहां छोटे हथियारों का उत्पादन चल रहा है।



कल आप अमेठी गए और अपनी आदत से मजबूर होकर आपने फिर झूठ बोला।



क्या आपको बिल्कुल भी शर्म नहीं आती? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 4 March 2019

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, accusing him of lying during his visit to the Congress president’s bastion Amethi a day before.Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: “I laid the foundation stone for Amethi ordnance factory in 2010 and for the past many years it has been manufacturing small arms. Yesterday you went to Amethi and, as usual, lied.”During his visit to Amethi on Sunday, Modi had said: “One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin, this venture was made possible in such a short time by his support.”These rifles will be known as 'made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists, the Prime Minister added.Modi, who landed in the city after addressing a rally in Bihar's Patna, said Amethi was the best example of his government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) motto. "Those who voted for us and those who did not all are ours," he said.It was Modi’s first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He had visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December.