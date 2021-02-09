'Didn't Sit on Tagore's Chair': Amit Shah Slams Adhir Chowdhury, Presents Photos for Evidence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha over latter's claim that he violated the dignity of Shantiniketan by sitting on the chair of poet Rabindranath Tagore during his recent visit to West Bengal.

Referring to a letter by Vice-chancellor of Shantiniketan, Shah clarified that there was no violation by him during his visit to the place as he didn't sit on the chair but on a window.

"I did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair. I want to clarify in the Lok Sabha that I did not intend to hurt any sentiments," said Shah, while showing some pictures of Pranab Mukherjee, Rajiv Gandhi and few other political leaders sitting on the window to sign visitor's book.

The clarification by Shah came after Chowdhury had said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Shantiniketan and claims Rabindranath Tagore was born there! At least do your studies. Then he [Shah] goes and sits on the chair used by Tagore. That’s showing disrespect."

Shah also took a dig at Congress party for "misleading" everyone as per its culture.

On December 20 last year, Shah visited Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district and paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.