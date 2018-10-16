'No Campaigning, No Speeches': Digvijaya Singh Explains His 'Single Task' in Poll-bound MP

With Assembly elections barely a month away, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said he refrains from campaigning and giving poll speeches as they end up costing his party crucial votes.In a video, purportedly shot during an informal chat with party workers at working state president Jitu Patwari’s house, Singh talked about his “single task”.“I have a single task. No campaigning, no speeches. My speeches dent Congress votes, so I don’t go,” he said. He also advised the workers to help party candidates win. “Unless you work hard, you won’t be able to form the government. Whoever gets the ticket, even he is your enemy, help him win.”Singh had virtually ruled out chief ministerial ambitions earlier this year during his Narmada Parikrama and was later on assigned the chairmanship of Congress Co-ordination Committee. He recently embarked on an Ekta Yatra, which seeks to inspire party cadre and resolve any internal differences. Other senior party leaders were expected to join the effort, but were wary of sharing the stage with Singh before polls, sources said.Singh’s 10-year rule as CM ended in 2003 when the BJP came to power.