'I Don’t Subscribe to His Ideology But…' Congress’s Singhvi Calls Savarkar ‘Accomplished Man’

In its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP has proposed Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, a promise which has been questioned by the Congress.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
'I Don’t Subscribe to His Ideology But…' Congress’s Singhvi Calls Savarkar ‘Accomplished Man’
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

New Delhi: Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar an accomplished man who played a part in the freedom struggle and went to jail for the country.

“I personally don't subscribe to Savarkar's ideology but that doesn't take away the fact that he was an accomplished man who played a part in our freedom struggle, fight for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country."

In its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has proposed Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, a promise which has been questioned by the Congress.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had suggested that instead of Savarkar, the central government should bestow the Bharat Ratna on Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji, who passed away in January this year.

The 111-year old seer, earned the fame of 'Walking God' was a philanthropist, educator and humanitarian. His personality and his works were revered worldwide.

