I Don't Want to Comment on What a ‘Small Kid’ Said: Mamata on Rahul's TMC Criticism
On Saturday, two months after extending support to Banerjee’s ‘show of unity’ against BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee releases party manifesto ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: While calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a ‘small kid’, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday refused to give much importance to his criticism on TMC government during a recent public meeting in Malda on March 23.
On Gandhi’s criticism on TMC government, Banerjee said, “I don't want to comment on this. Please don't ask me such questions. I don't want to comment on what a small kid had said about me and my government.”
“Chhoto Chheley Bolechhey...Boluk Na. Ami Kichhu Bolbo Na (I will not comment on what a small kid had said),”she said.
On Saturday, two months after extending support to Banerjee’s ‘show of unity’ against BJP - Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi ji and Mamata di...both the leaders are running governments without consulting anyone. Don’t you think there should be a people’s voice? There is only one person in Bengal who is running it. She does not bother to consult things with anyone. It’s only her and her decision. She does what she wants to do. I would like to ask the people of Bengal...Don’t you have voice?” Rahul had said.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on anti-satellite missile success, she said, “I was wondering what was it all about? I thought he will announce that he will not be the Prime Ministerial candidate this time. But later it turned out to be a publicity gimmick before the Lok Sabha polls. I wasted my time on this. I will take the matter before the Election Commission (EC) because this is a gross violation of model code of conduct.”
“His announcement was once again a limitless drama. It was mainly a publicity stunt. There was only thunderstorms and no cloud. Let there be a debate with PM Modi on all the burning issues. Did you ask him why he doesn’t interact with the media,” Banerjee said while releasing TMC’s manifesto at her residence today.
Banerjee also spoke on Kashmir and offered her mediation. She said, “I am ready to initiate talks with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. There is nothing impossible. I would like to announce that I am willing to go and stay there among the Kashmiri people to understand their problem. I am sure there is a solution but you have to approach on the right track. I truly believe that one day, peace will return to Kashmir.”
The TMC supremo also promised a probe into demonetisation and a review of GST if her party plays a part in forming the next government.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
