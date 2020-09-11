I Don't Wash Dirty Linen in Public: Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Khadse's Remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has a lot of patience and does not wash dirty linen in public. His remarks come a day after his disgruntled party colleague Eknath Khadse accused Fadnavis of having "direct or indirect” hand behind the allegations levelled against him.

However, Fadnavis avoided criticising Khadse and added that whatever complaints the latter has will be resolved through discussion within the party.

Khadse had on Thursday said he will come out with a book to highlight the "conspiracy” that eventually saw his ouster as a minister from the Fadnavis-led government in the state in 2016.

The 68-year-old former minister said such an atmosphere was created in the eyes of the party’s senior leaders that he was made to look like a ”corrupt” person. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said, "I have a lot of patience and I don’t wash dirty linen in public. Khadse saheb is our senior leader. So I won’t criticise him or make comments on it.”

Khadse, who was revenue minister in Fadnavis government, faced allegations of receiving calls from gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s residence in Karachi as well as land grabbing. One 'ethical’ hacker Manish Bhangale had then accused Khadse of receiving calls from Ibrahim.

Fadnavis said Khadse did not have to resign in Bhangale matter and was rather given a clean chit in connection with the case within 12 hours. "Khadse had to resign in the land grab case,” Fadnavis added.

”I formed committee headed by a judge (following the land grab allegations). Khadse himself had demanded it. The committee's report was submitted to us. ”But before the report came, some people approached the high court, which directed that a case be filed againstNathbhau (Khadse) under anti-corruption laws. So, I had not filed that offence (against Khadse),” Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said his government filed its report in that case before the high court ”within only two months”. But the court did not accept the report, he added.

”Hence, I think there is no need to spread confusion among the people. He (Khadse) is our senior leader. We will discuss with him within the party if he has complaints and resolve the issue,” the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly said.