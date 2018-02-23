English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Fight Centre and Its Officers For Aam Aadmi: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Chief Secretary Row
Arvind Kejriwal raised the points about good education and said, “We (the Delhi government) have focused on education and spent Rs 10,000 crore on government schools. Officers don’t listen to us when we tell them to clear files, so we have to fight to get work done.”
New Delhi: After a Delhi Police team swooped down on the Chief Minister’s residence to search for evidence and question his staff over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Aam Aadmi Party chief, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took the fight against the Centre public.
Addressing a public meeting in Bindapur, Kejriwal went on the offensive. “If we say anything to officers, they get offended. I will fight the Centre and their officers for you. Sometimes the Lieutenant Governor, sometimes officers, sometimes the Centre stops our files. I agree that I fight a lot, but it is for you and your children. The rich didn’t vote for me, the poor did,” said the CM.
He further raised the points about good education and said, “We (the Delhi government) have focused on education and spent Rs 10,000 crore on government schools. Officers don’t listen to us when we tell them to clear files, so we have to fight to get work done.”
Kejriwal said the party’s biggest flaw was that it had failed to learn ‘politics’ like the other parties. “The BJP, Congress and even sections of the media are hounding us because we don’t know how to do politics. We have lost ground because we cannot play a dirty game. Congress and BJP want to destroy us,” said the AAP chief.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
