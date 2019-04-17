English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Have a Wife, Daughter, Son-in-Law and Nephews. Modi Has No One: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar accused Narendra Modi of “peeping into the homes of others” after the PM questioned the “free hand” to NCP chief’s nephews.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Narendra Modi peeps into the homes of others’ as he has no family of his own, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, hitting back at the PM for questioning the “free hand” to his nephews in Maharashtra.
“Modi ji says 'Pawar sahab is a good man but has family issues. His nephews are out of his hands’. I wanted to ask him, what does he have to do with issues at my home? But then I realised. I have my wife and daughter; my son-in-law and nephews visit us. But he has no one,” Pawar said.
“How will he (Modi) know how to run a family? That's why he peeps in others' homes. I can say more, but I don't want to stoop to a low-level,” the Maratha leader added.
At a rally in Maharashtra, Modi slammed the "dynastic politics of Sharad Pawar” at a rally in Maharashtra’s Akluj and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.
Attacking Pawar, Modi said the NCP chief wondered if he has a family or not. "Pawar has the right to speak against me or my family because he is elder to me. Pawar is steeped in dynastic politics and his model is a "special family" in Delhi," Modi said, in a veiled reference to the Gandhis.
Interestingly, NCP MP and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil shared stage with Modi at the poll rally. Modi felicitated him for completing 50 years in active politics, PTI reported.
Mohite Patil's son Ranjitsinh, a former NCP MP, joined the BJP in March.
“Modi ji says 'Pawar sahab is a good man but has family issues. His nephews are out of his hands’. I wanted to ask him, what does he have to do with issues at my home? But then I realised. I have my wife and daughter; my son-in-law and nephews visit us. But he has no one,” Pawar said.
“How will he (Modi) know how to run a family? That's why he peeps in others' homes. I can say more, but I don't want to stoop to a low-level,” the Maratha leader added.
At a rally in Maharashtra, Modi slammed the "dynastic politics of Sharad Pawar” at a rally in Maharashtra’s Akluj and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.
Attacking Pawar, Modi said the NCP chief wondered if he has a family or not. "Pawar has the right to speak against me or my family because he is elder to me. Pawar is steeped in dynastic politics and his model is a "special family" in Delhi," Modi said, in a veiled reference to the Gandhis.
Interestingly, NCP MP and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil shared stage with Modi at the poll rally. Modi felicitated him for completing 50 years in active politics, PTI reported.
Mohite Patil's son Ranjitsinh, a former NCP MP, joined the BJP in March.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Exchange Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, and More
- TikTok is No Longer Available on App Stores, Twitter Comes up With Memes and Mockery
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results