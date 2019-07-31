Take the pledge to vote

'I have Done No Wrong': Farooq Abdullah After ED Questions Him in Money Laundering Case

The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Farooq Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the BCCI to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association for sport promotion in state between 2002-11.

July 31, 2019
File photo of Farooq Abdullah
Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asserted he had "done no wrong" and was open to scrutiny after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"I have done no wrong. I am open to investigation," Abdullah told PTI over phone after his questioning by the ED.

The ED had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said it was not the job of the president of the JKCA to keep a track of how the funds received from BCCI were spent.

The CBI has charged Abdullah and three others -- then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar -- under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

"I have recorded my statement today. The matter is sub-judice and I have full faith in the judiciary of the country," Abdullah said.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged that central agencies were being used to harass and intimidate those who dissent or do not fall in line, adding that it had become "blas & brazen". She said, "JK cricket scam is an old case that's been under investigation for quite sometime," Mufti posted on Twitter. "ED questioning Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions & questions."

