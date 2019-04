I Hope More Youngsters Vote, Says PM Modi on Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Dear Citizens of India,



Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise.



I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2019

As the polling for second phase of Lok Sabha election began on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister encouraged the citizens to come out and vote to 'strengthen the democracy'.In a tweet, the PM also addressed the youngsters and asked them to register their votes. Voting for 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states began on Thursday morning. Stakes are high particularly in southern states. All 38 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote today, while voting for Vellore was scrapped over huge cash haul involving DMK. In Karnataka's prestigious South Bangalore seat, the BJP fielded young Tejasvi Surya, while the saffron party is officially backing Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya who is fielded against Nikhil Kumaraswamy.