The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Delhi government is going to set up ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks in state-run schools to rally support for the former Deputy CM who was arrested last week in the excise policy scam case.

Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios in the Delhi government including education, resigned from the Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is regrettable that even after Sisodia’s arrest, the Delhi government “is not stopping its dirty politics in the name of education and has now stooped as low as to involving innocent school kids in it".

However, the Delhi government has denied the charge and said there is no involvement of any government department or government employee in any such activity. “It is just BJP agenda," it said.

The BJP leader claimed, “Under the patronage of Delhi government, special ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks will be set up in government schools to garner forced support for Sisodia from students."

“Delhi BJP strongly condemns this dirty politics of forcing school kids to support Sisodia and urge that this ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desk scheme be immediately shelved," he said.

Senior AAP leaders, meanwhile, shared messages penned by students for Sisodia.

Atishi, who will soon be included in the Cabinet as a minister, shared images of the messages on Twitter. “BJP people: No matter how many false allegations you make, but the love that the children of Delhi have got Manish Sisodia, you cannot shake it," she said.

And the outpouring of love for Delhi’s children’s favourite teacher - Manish Sir - continues… pic.twitter.com/J93oB4Agmm— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 3, 2023

Jasmine Shah also retweeted similar messages and said: “Wow… Children of Delhi are showing an unprecedented outpouring of love for their favourite Education minister with messages of #ILoveManishSisodia." Kapoor, however, urged Delhi LG V K Saxena in a tweet to stop the campaign.

Wow… Children of Delhi are showing an unprecedented outpouring of love for their favourite Education minister with messages of #ILoveManishSisodia https://t.co/R3BSyB4T4D— Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) March 3, 2023

In another tweet, the BJP leader tagged NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and alleged that parents were being pressured by AAP to get such messages penned for Sisodia. “@NCPCR_ & @KanoongoPriyank ji Please see how shamelessly AAP is campaigning for Manish Sisodia by pressurising government school students. Parents are being pressurised to write letters otherwise students will be failed in exams."

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in an alleged liquor scam last month, on Friday moved to Rouse Avenue Court seeking bail.

(With PTI inputs)

