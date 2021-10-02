'I Miss Critics': PM Modi Says People Only Level Allegations, Don't Do 'Research' Needed for Criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that while he attaches big importance to criticism, and respected his critics, there were very few critics and that most people only levelled allegations.

In an interview with the Open magazine, PM Modi said, “I feel, and this is my conviction, that for my own healthy development, I attach a big importance to criticism. I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very few. Mostly, people only level allegations, the people who play games about perception are more in number. And the reason for this is that, for criticism, one has to do a lot of hard work, research and, in today’s fast-paced world, maybe people don’t have time. So sometimes, I miss critics."

PM Modi was answering a question on him being perceived as a “gung-ho free-market liberaliser or a champion of what your critics call RSS-endorsed upper-caste orthodoxy".

PM Modi said, “From your question it seems that outdated theories of the last century like private sector versus public sector, government versus people, rich versus poor, urban versus rural are still on your mind and you seem to fit everything into this."

ALSO READ | ‘Intellectual Dishonesty’: PM Modi Opens Up About Opposition of Farmer Reforms in Interview</strong>

In the interview, PM Modi said that those who have analysed his work will not be in any doubt about him. “After I became chief minister, the first thing which I did, about 20 years ago, when I didn’t have any prior experience of administration…I first of all went to the people affected by the Kutch earthquake. I publicly stated that this is first Diwali after the earthquake, so we will not celebrate it and I was there with the families of the earthquake victims on the day of Diwali and shared their suffering."

The prime minister pointed out that the first function he organised after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 was the Gareeb Kalyan mela. “If someone would have understood all this, then the work done by me today, like building toilets in poor people’s homes or providing free ration to the poor, would have been easier for them to understand."

In the interview the prime minister also opened up about the opposition to farm laws saying that one can see the real meaning of “intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi" in those who have opposed the farm laws brought about by his government.

Talking about the government’s stand on farm laws, PM Modi said that his government stood for the empowerment of small farmers. He said, “The farm laws about which you are talking, the Government has been saying right from the first day that on whichever point there is a disagreement, the Government is ready to sit together and discuss those issues. Many meetings have also been held in this regard but no one till now has come up with a specific point of disagreement that we want this to be changed."

Read Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entire interview with Open magazine here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.