'I Never Ask God for Anything': Quizzed on Praying for Poll Victory, PM Modi's 'Spiritual' Reply
Addressing reporters, the Prime Minister said his development mission for Kedarnath included nature, environment and tourism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath shrine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had a master plan for the development of Kedarnath as he offered prayers at the shrine on the last day of voting for the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi, who stayed in a cave to meditate at the shrine, said: “Mera saubhagya raha hai ki adhyatmik chetna ki bhoomi pe jaane ka mujhe kai varshon se awsar milta raha hai. Yahan ka mera jo development mission hai usmein prakriti, paryavaran aur paryatan hain (It has been my fortune that I have been able to visit this place year after year. My development mission for Kedarnath has nature, environment and tourism).”
Talking about the culmination of the mammoth election exercise, the Prime Minister thanked the Election Commission as well as the media for their efforts. When quizzed about his prayers and if he asked for a return to power, Modi said: “I never ask god for anything because I believe he has given us the capacity to give.”
The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines reopened for devotees earlier this month after the winter break.
BJP Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt said Modi's trip is "just a spiritual visit", and the people of the state are excited for it. Stringent security arrangements were made for the prime minister's visit, Director General of Police (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.
PM Modi will now fly to Badrinath. He will return to New Delhi later on Sunday. Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister's visit, said Kumar.
