I Openly Challenge Enemies of Our Country: Pragya Thakur Says Ready to Contest Against Digvijaya Singh

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case has expressed her willingness to contest from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Her statement came hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced Digvijaya Singh’s candidature from Bhopal, which is considered the BJP's stronghold."Digvijaya Singh is ‘desh ka dushman’ and I openly challenge the enemies of our country," Thakur said.Even though she didn’t give a clue on whether BJP has contacted her or not for talks on the elections, she said that BJP is a party which matched her ideology.Thakur, who was exonerated in Malegaon blast case in 2016, said it was an 'opportune moment' to enter politics.She also slammed the Congress saying that the party attacks saffron forces and Hindutva by calling them terror forces."Patriots like me are ready to offer a fitting reply," she said.She was an accused in murder of RSS worker Sunil Joshi in 2007, but was later given clean chit.Bhopal has remained a saffron citadel since 1989, where the BJP candidates have been winning, while the Congress has been trying to make a mark.After it was announced that Digvijaya Singh will contest from Bhopal, Singh who reached Indore said, he was happy to contest from any seat directed by the AICC.Singh had earlier said that he was ready to contest from any seat from where the Congress president Rahul Gandhi wanted him to.Both Congress and BJP are yet to officially name candidates for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal.