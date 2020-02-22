Take the pledge to vote

I Pray for Early Release of Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti from Detention, Says Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said the situation is improving rapidly in Kashmir and the decisions of releasing detained politicians will be finalised, adding that the government has not tortured anyone.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he is praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention and hoping they will contribute to normalising the situation in the erstwhile state.

Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — were placed under preventive detention soon after the Narendra Modi government reorganised and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into Union Territories on August 5 last year.

Though most politicians have been since released, the three chief ministers and a dozen other politicians remain detained. While Farooq Abdullah was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in September, Omar Abdullah and Mufti were also recently detained under the same law.

The government cited their provocative statements and threats issued before the nullification of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir state.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Singh said, "Kashmir has been peaceful. The situation is improving rapidly. Along with the improvement, these decisions (release of politicians from detention) will also be finalised. The government has not tortured anyone."

Defending the government's decision, Singh said certain steps had been taken in the interests of Kashmir. "Everybody should welcome it," he said.

Singh said he will pray for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mufti from their detention. "I also pray that once they are out, they work and contribute towards improvement of the situation in Kashmir," he said.

Singh drew accolades in Kashmir while he was the home minister in the previous government under Modi, for his uprightness and kindness.

