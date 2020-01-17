Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

I Predicted Cracks Will Emerge in DMK-Congress Alliance in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

Fissures have erupted in the Congress-DMK alliance after Tamil Nadu unit president of the national party K S Alagiri went public regretting that the party has not been allotted 'a fair number' of posts of local bodies' chiefs and said it was against 'coalition dharma'.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Predicted Cracks Will Emerge in DMK-Congress Alliance in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan
File image of Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: Amid the fissures in DMK-Congress alliance, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said what is happening now has been forecast by him earlier. He gave the terse response when asked for his reaction to the rumblings in the ties between the two long-time allies.

"I had already forecast it (cracks in alliance) will happen. I think that is what is happening," the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) told reporters at the airport here.

Fissures have erupted in the Congress-DMK alliance after Tamil Nadu unit president of the national party K S Alagiri went public regretting that the party has not been allotted "a fair number" of posts of local bodies' chiefs and said it was against 'coalition dharma'.

Citing this as a direct attack on its chief M K Stalin, the DMK had skipped a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress on the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi even as Alagiri sought to downplay his remarks and said the alliance would continue.

While senior DMK leader T R Baalu had said only time would tell whether the ties between the two parties have become normal, party Treasurer Duraimurugan had on Wednesday upped the ante, saying the Congress can quit the alliance if it wanted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram