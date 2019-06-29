Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'I Represent An Inclusive India': TMC's Nusrat Jahan Responds to 'Hardliners' Slamming Her for Wearing Sindoor

An Uttar Pradesh-based cleric earlier on Saturday said that a Muslim can marry only a Muslim, in reference to Jahan's marriage to a Jain businessman.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'I Represent An Inclusive India': TMC's Nusrat Jahan Responds to 'Hardliners' Slamming Her for Wearing Sindoor
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan.
Loading...

New Delhi: Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said she would not pay heed to “comments made by hardliners of any religion” after an Uttar Pradesh-based cleric criticised her for marrying a Jain and wearing sindoor, calling the practices “un-Islamic”.

Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women and a pink-and-white saree at her oath-taking ceremony in the Parliament on June 25. She is married to businessman Nikhil Jain.

“I represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,” she said in a tweet. “As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear.”

Jahan said reacting to comments made by hardliners would only breed hatred and violence, as evidenced by history.

Earlier on Saturday, Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind in Saharanpur had criticised the parliamentarian. “Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to," he said.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who along with Jahan was also trolled earlier for her sartorial choices, extended support and said being an Indian would remain their only identification.

In May, Jahan and her Chakraborty had faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram