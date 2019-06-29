'I Represent An Inclusive India': TMC's Nusrat Jahan Responds to 'Hardliners' Slamming Her for Wearing Sindoor
An Uttar Pradesh-based cleric earlier on Saturday said that a Muslim can marry only a Muslim, in reference to Jahan's marriage to a Jain businessman.
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan.
New Delhi: Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said she would not pay heed to “comments made by hardliners of any religion” after an Uttar Pradesh-based cleric criticised her for marrying a Jain and wearing sindoor, calling the practices “un-Islamic”.
Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women and a pink-and-white saree at her oath-taking ceremony in the Parliament on June 25. She is married to businessman Nikhil Jain.
“I represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,” she said in a tweet. “As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear.”
Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019
Jahan said reacting to comments made by hardliners would only breed hatred and violence, as evidenced by history.
Earlier on Saturday, Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind in Saharanpur had criticised the parliamentarian. “Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to," he said.
TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who along with Jahan was also trolled earlier for her sartorial choices, extended support and said being an Indian would remain their only identification.
We r indian and thats our only identification 👍🏻 proud indian nd will be Love u @nusratchirps https://t.co/qTTP0nbzTI— Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) June 29, 2019
In May, Jahan and her Chakraborty had faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies)
