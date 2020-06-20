I Stand by What I Said: Kerala Cong Chief After 'Covid Rani' Remark on State Health Minister

Kerala Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran on Friday defended his statement about state Health Minister KK Shailaja and said that he has done no wrong at all.

Ramachandran, in a scathing remark to Shailaja, said that the minister was trying to take credit but doing nothing and bringing hardship to the diaspora.

He said, "She first by just playing a 'guest role' when Nipah struck Kozhikode, earned the title 'Nipah princess' and now she is trying to earn the title of 'Covid Queen', when our diaspora is waiting endlessly to return to their home town. This Left Front government has cheated the diaspora, when they badly needed the support of the state government".

On Saturday, angry members of the women's wing of the CPI-M took out a march to the residence of Ramachandran in Kozhikode district demanding an apology for his remark.

Also joining the issue was the Sajesh, husband of Lini, a nurse who was in the forefront of helping Nipah victims at Kozhikode in 2018, but died, falling to the deadly disease.

Sajesh said, Shailaja is like a family member to them and was always with the grieving family and even now calls them on Lini's death anniversary.

He pointed out that when Nipah struck Kozhikode, Ramachandran was a Lok Sabha member from Vadakara but he never even called or did anything.

Reacting to this, Congress workers marched to the office of Sajesh and pointed out that Ramachandran was very much active in the fight against Nipah and he even spoke to Sajesh.

On Saturday, Ramachandran said that he stands by what he said and the entire credit for fighting the Nipah virus should be given to the hard working health professionals at Kozhikode.

"After allegations were raised that I was never there to fight Nipah, I have released videos of what I have done then. I reiterate that I stand by what I said yesterday as she (Shailaja) was just chairing meetings and that's all what a Minister can do. There was no need to glorify that and full credit should be given to the health professionals. I am a person who never ever belittles women," said Ramachandran.