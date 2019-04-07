English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Stand With You Against Crop Loss, Unseasonal Rain, Hail': Priyanka Gandhi to Grieving UP Farmers
Uttar Pradesh farmers suffered loss due to the hail and unseasonal rain that swept the region on Saturday night.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she stands with the farmers of Uttar Pradesh whose crop has been destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains.
Hundreds of acres of crops was destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains that swept the region Saturday night.
"Hail and unseasonal rains have destroyed farmers crop in thousands of acres of land in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have suffered a lot because of this natural calamity on the eve of harvest. In this hour of grief, I stand with you," she wrote on Twitter.
बेमौसम बारिश व भारी ओलावृष्टि के चलते उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरे किसान भाइयों की हजारों एकड़ फसल चौपट हो चुकी है। फसल पकने के समय इस प्राकृतिक आपदा के कारण मेरे किसान भाईयों का बहुत नुकसान हुआ हैं। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं आपके साथ हूँ।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 7, 2019
Loading...
