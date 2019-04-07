LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'I Stand With You Against Crop Loss, Unseasonal Rain, Hail': Priyanka Gandhi to Grieving UP Farmers

Uttar Pradesh farmers suffered loss due to the hail and unseasonal rain that swept the region on Saturday night.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Stand With You Against Crop Loss, Unseasonal Rain, Hail': Priyanka Gandhi to Grieving UP Farmers
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she stands with the farmers of Uttar Pradesh whose crop has been destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains.

Hundreds of acres of crops was destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains that swept the region Saturday night.




"Hail and unseasonal rains have destroyed farmers crop in thousands of acres of land in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have suffered a lot because of this natural calamity on the eve of harvest. In this hour of grief, I stand with you," she wrote on Twitter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram