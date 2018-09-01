English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-T Dept Report on Raids at Health Minister’s Residence Spells More Trouble for TN Govt
In its report, the I-T department said that Chinnathambi, the minister's father, confessed that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.
Loading...
Chennai: The Income Tax Department has submitted its report on the raids conducted on health minister C Vijayabaskar to the Tamil Nadu government.
In its report, the I-T department said that Chinnathambi, the minister's father, confessed that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.
The report accessed by News18.
Vijaybaskar’s Chennai residence was raided on April 7, 2017 by I-T officials amid high drama.
In his statement, Chinnathambi said, "Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them." But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had "refused to be aware of the same".
In the report, it has been stated that the Department had seized the cash along with interview call letters in brown envelopes from the minister's residence. Two documents with all the bribery details have also been retrieved from Vijayabaskar’s PA's mail.
According to the I-T sources, bribe was not only collected for jobs, but also for giving his approval to nursing/paramedical colleges, which amounted to nearly Rs 20 crore.
The report further stated that the minister’s stone quarry land, which he owned on a lease, had also violated several norms approved by environmental agencies. It had mined stones 580% more than the permissible limit, said the I-T report.
The Tamil Nadu Health Department raided more than 40 places in April 2017 ahead of the R.K. Nagar bypoll. The Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll on account of widespread cash distribution ahead of the election.
The I-T Department had raided Vijayabaskar’s stone quarry in Pudukkotai district on April 7, 2017, when Edappadi Palaniswamy camp and TTV Dinakaran were still together. This was the time TTV Dinakaran was contesting RK Nagar bypoll under the hat symbol.
Sources from the IT Department had then said that they found documents, which had details of money distribution to the tune of Rs.89 crore in RK Nagar ahead of the bypoll.
In its report, the I-T department said that Chinnathambi, the minister's father, confessed that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.
The report accessed by News18.
Vijaybaskar’s Chennai residence was raided on April 7, 2017 by I-T officials amid high drama.
In his statement, Chinnathambi said, "Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them." But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had "refused to be aware of the same".
In the report, it has been stated that the Department had seized the cash along with interview call letters in brown envelopes from the minister's residence. Two documents with all the bribery details have also been retrieved from Vijayabaskar’s PA's mail.
According to the I-T sources, bribe was not only collected for jobs, but also for giving his approval to nursing/paramedical colleges, which amounted to nearly Rs 20 crore.
The report further stated that the minister’s stone quarry land, which he owned on a lease, had also violated several norms approved by environmental agencies. It had mined stones 580% more than the permissible limit, said the I-T report.
The Tamil Nadu Health Department raided more than 40 places in April 2017 ahead of the R.K. Nagar bypoll. The Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll on account of widespread cash distribution ahead of the election.
The I-T Department had raided Vijayabaskar’s stone quarry in Pudukkotai district on April 7, 2017, when Edappadi Palaniswamy camp and TTV Dinakaran were still together. This was the time TTV Dinakaran was contesting RK Nagar bypoll under the hat symbol.
Sources from the IT Department had then said that they found documents, which had details of money distribution to the tune of Rs.89 crore in RK Nagar ahead of the bypoll.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Dominated Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2018
- Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics
- Singer Lana Del Rey Cancels Israel Performance After Palestine Demands Cultural Boycott
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Searching Movie Review: Aneesh Chaganty Directorial is Like Taken Without Guns, But Better
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...