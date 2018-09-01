I-T Dept Report on Raids at Health Minister’s Residence Spells More Trouble for TN Govt

The Income Tax Department has submitted its report on the raids conducted on health minister C Vijayabaskar to the Tamil Nadu government.In its report, the I-T department said that Chinnathambi, the minister's father, confessed that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.The report accessed by News18.Vijaybaskar’s Chennai residence was raided on April 7, 2017 by I-T officials amid high drama.In his statement, Chinnathambi said, "Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them." But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had "refused to be aware of the same".In the report, it has been stated that the Department had seized the cash along with interview call letters in brown envelopes from the minister's residence. Two documents with all the bribery details have also been retrieved from Vijayabaskar’s PA's mail.According to the I-T sources, bribe was not only collected for jobs, but also for giving his approval to nursing/paramedical colleges, which amounted to nearly Rs 20 crore.The report further stated that the minister’s stone quarry land, which he owned on a lease, had also violated several norms approved by environmental agencies. It had mined stones 580% more than the permissible limit, said the I-T report.The Tamil Nadu Health Department raided more than 40 places in April 2017 ahead of the R.K. Nagar bypoll. The Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll on account of widespread cash distribution ahead of the election.The I-T Department had raided Vijayabaskar’s stone quarry in Pudukkotai district on April 7, 2017, when Edappadi Palaniswamy camp and TTV Dinakaran were still together. This was the time TTV Dinakaran was contesting RK Nagar bypoll under the hat symbol.Sources from the IT Department had then said that they found documents, which had details of money distribution to the tune of Rs.89 crore in RK Nagar ahead of the bypoll.