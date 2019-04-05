English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-T Officers Recover Cash Worth Rs 6 Crore From Lockers of Shimoga-based Car Dealer
The dealer, DT Paramesh, was one of the 17 individuals whose residences and offices were raided on March 28 in an apparent crackdown on the contractor-politician nexus that perpetuate the cash-for-vote system.
Bengaluru: Officers of the Income Tax (I-T) department seized cash worth Rs 6 crore from the lockers of a car dealer and contractor in Shimoga, Karnataka, on Thursday.
As part of the ongoing multi-city raids that began on March 28, the I-T officers searched lockers of one DT Paramesh in Canara Bank and Karnataka Bank.
He was one of the 17 individuals whose residences and offices were raided on March 28 in an apparent crackdown on the contractor-politician nexus that perpetuate the cash-for-vote system.
Paramesh, who runs a car showroom in Shimoga, allegedly told I-T officials that he had lost the keys of his lockers. The banks were then given prohibitory orders to not allow these lockers to be operated.
On Thursday, when IT officials decided to break them open, Paramesh claimed to have found the keys. The officials then carried out their search and recovered the money.
Sources said incriminating documents were also found during the search and investigations are still on.
The total cash seized during the entire week’s raids covering about 24 premises is estimated to be Rs 10 crore.
Last week, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said raids conducted on premises of contractors close to the ruling parties — the JD(S) and Congress — were politically motivated.
Asked about the discovery of so much cash on Friday, the CM said he had nothing to do with Paramesh.
“Why do you ask me questions about him? He is a businessman for the last 25 years, not a politician. The law will take its course," he told reporters in Chikmagalur.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
