‘I-T Officials Seized Two Bags of Rice from JDS Worker’s Home’: K'taka Minister’s Bizarre Allegation

Karnataka’s public works department minister and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna made hilarious comments on Income Tax department on Tuesday during an electoral campaign in Hassan.“Income Tax officials targeted JDS workers and seized two bags of rice from one of our party members. That is all they have got during their raids,” Revanna said.Revanna was campaigning for his son Prajwal who is replacing his grandfather and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.Earlier in the day, BJP’s Hassan candidate A Manju had said, Revanna doesn’t deserve to be made the chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation. Replying to this comment, HD Revanna said that he did not need A Manju’s certificate to become anything.Income Tax officers have raided Gowda family members, associates and party workers since last two weeks across Karnataka. Revanna condemned the IT raids and alleged that the I-T was nowhere in sight when BJP’s Hassan candidate received Rs 7 crore in his residence.He added, “It is time to end BJP’s rule in the country. Don’t you think BJP leaders have money in their houses? BS Yeddyurappa has a history of receiving bribes in cheque. Why doesn’t I-T raid him? The Centre is misusing its power to curb opposition parties. I-T is raiding to make sure we don’t go to election campaigns.”Revanna also claimed that he had accessed audio record of state election commissioner and Hassan deputy commissioner. “I am open to CBI enquiry in allegation related to receiving advance funds to Public Works Department. I know what conversation happened between state chief electoral officer and Hassan DC. The election commissioner had directed DC to file some reports. I have a copy of the audio. I will release it after elections,” he threatened.