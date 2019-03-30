English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Raids on Karnataka Minister, I-T Sleuths Arrive at DMK Treasurer's Residence in Vellore
Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vellore constituency. Acting on a tip-off, the district election officer requested the I-T team’s assistance in the raids, said sources.
FIle photo of DMK leader Durai Murugan. (News18)
Chennai: Members of a flying squad involved in election surveillance and officers of the income tax department are conducting raids at three places across in Vellore, including the residence of senior leader and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan. Murugan’s son Kathir Anand is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vellore constituency.
Acting on a tip-off, the district election officer requested the I-T team’s assistance in the raids, said sources.
A nodal officer and two-three staff members accompanied the raiding team on Friday, but Murugan’s legal team tried to stop them claiming the IT department officers did not have relevant papers or jurisdiction to conduct the searches.
IT sources said the team got a warrant after being informed by the deputy general of police.
At least five teams of the I-T department have been conducting searches at the three places, including Murugan’s residence, a college and farmhouse in and around Vellore and Katpadi.
In a similar operation on Thursday, I-T officials along with CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju and his nephew.
Speaking to a private news channel, JD(S) leader Puttaraju said the raids were carried out at his Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru.
