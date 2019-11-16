Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

I-T Tribunal Orders Withdrawal of Tax Exemption to Congress-Controlled Young Indian

The shareholders of Young Indian during the said assessment year were Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Moti Lal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-T Tribunal Orders Withdrawal of Tax Exemption to Congress-Controlled Young Indian
Representative image .

New Delhi: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled that the withdrawal of income tax exemption to Young Indian, an entity controlled by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her family and others, by the tax department is correct and it cannot be called a charitable organisation.

An appeal to restore the withdrawal of exemption from income tax was made by Young Indian before the ITAT.

The Delhi bench of the ITAT, in an order on November 15, said Young Indian's "entire move for acquiring the AJL (Associated Journals Ltd), which had stopped/suspended its publication activities and was holding large number of properties worth hundreds of crores with huge rental and lease income, was for acquiring control and interest in such properties for mere sum of Rs 50 lakh."

"Can prudence justify such acquisition was for furtherance of charity or for furtherance of the objects of the Young Indian?" it said.

The order further stated that in view of their findings, "we hold that the CIT-E (commissioner of income tax for exemption) was justified in cancelling the registration from the assessment year 2011-12, because none of the activities of the assessee (Young Indian) was carried out in accordance with its objects nor its activities can be held to be genuine."

"Consequently, the appeal of the assessee is dismissed," it said upholding the tax department's order.

The shareholders of Young Indian during the said assessment year were Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Moti Lal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey.

The ITAT is the first appellate mechanism against an order of the taxman and an assessee can further appeal their case before a high court or the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram