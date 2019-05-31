Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Take Responsibility for Defeat: Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Mandya Lok Sabha Loss

While promising the voters of Mandya that he will not leave them, Nikhil sought Sumalatha's intervention to bail out farmers of the state suffering due to drought.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Take Responsibility for Defeat: Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Mandya Lok Sabha Loss
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Breaking his silence over his loss in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday greeted Sumalatha Ambareesh who defeated him by a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes.

He also took "entire responsibility" for the defeat.

Nikhil, the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had lost to the BJP backed independent Sumalatha, a film actress and widow of late popular actor-turned politician Ambareesh.

For almost a week, Nikhil had not made any public statement other than thanking the voters of Mandya and his party workers who toiled for him in the election.

However, on Friday, the third generation of the Gowda clan wrote a long post on his Facebook page where he took the responsibility for his defeat.

"As a JD(S) candidate, I am responsible for my party's defeat from Mandya in this election. I won't blame anybody for it. Instead of giving explanation for trailing in the election, I take the entire responsibility for the defeat," Nikhil said.

While promising the voters of Mandya that he will not leave them, he sought Sumalatha's intervention to bail out farmers of the state suffering due to drought. People of the state haveseen how the Centre did not give necessary support forcing them to run from pillar to post, Nikhil claimed.

"Since the party which supported you (Sumalatha) is ruling at the Centre, may you succeed in your effort to avail the benefits of central schemes to the people of Mandya," Nikhil said in his message.

Nikhil also greeted the four MPs from Karnataka on their being included in the union cabinet. He concluded his message with greetings to all party workers who worked for him in the election​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram