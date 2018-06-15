I Talked About Sanghi Terror, Not Hindu Terror, Claims Digvijaya Singh

A changed man by his own admission, particularly after undertaking the ‘Narmada Parikrama’, Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh offered another evidence of his changed narrative on Friday when he claimed that he has only talked about Sangh-fuelled terror and never referred to any Hindu terrorism.Singh, who is busy crisscrossing the state as part of the Ekta Yatra to bring unity in the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls, reached Sagar district on Friday.“I never talked about any Hindu terror, I always referred to Sanghi terrorism,” Singh told the media.According to Singh, he has raised several matters where the culprits were punished by the law. "The term ‘Hindu’ does not find any place even in Vedas and Puranas," he claimed.Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that BJP spreads hatred. “The BJP talks about religion but name a single BJP leader who has undertaken religious journeys as I have done in my life.”Singh said he has undertaken circumambulation of river Narmada, Omkareshwar and Govardhan in the past and fasts on the Ekadashi.“Still, I am branded pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu,” Singh said.The senior Congress leader often finds himself at loggerheads with the RSS for speaking his mind on ‘Hindu terror’.The BJP angrily responded to his remarks. “By using the term ‘Sanghi aatankwaad’, Digvijaya Singh has not only insulted the RSS, but also lakhs of workers affiliated to the organisation,” BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.