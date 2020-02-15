Take the pledge to vote

'I Too Would be Sent to a Detention Centre if...': Ashok Gehlot Demands Rolling Back of CAA

Terming the amended law against the spirit of the Constitution, Gehlot said the NDA government should withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained.

News18.com

February 15, 2020
'I Too Would be Sent to a Detention Centre if...': Ashok Gehlot Demands Rolling Back of CAA
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said demanded that the Centre withdraw the amended Citizenship Act, which has triggered a spate of protests across the country, to maintain peace and harmony.

Terming the amended law against the spirit of the Constitution, Gehlot said the NDA government should withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained. He said this at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur where people are holding a sit-in protests against the CAA.

Assuring the protesters that the law would not be implemented in the state, Gehlot said he would be the first one to go to a detention centre if need arises.

The senior Congress leader said that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.

"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that the BJP government in Assam has refused to implement NRC.

"It is the right of a government to make a law but a government should rule as per the sentiments of the people. Like Delhi's Shaheen bagh, protests are being held at many places across the country, including Rajasthan. The government should understand public sentiments," he said.

Gehlot said several chief ministers were against the CAA. "We want the Centre to reconsider its decision," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

