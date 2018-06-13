I Took Things That Belonged to Me: Akhilesh Yadav on Alleged Damages to Bungalow Vacated

Samajwadi Party national president and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday arrived at the party headquarters with taps in hands to counter state government's charge of alleged damages to the bungalow vacated by him.Yadav had moved out a few days earlier, complying with the Supreme Court order on May 7 that former UP chief ministers cannot retain government accommodation in Lucknow.Alleging foul play, Akhilesh said that the CM's Officer on Special Duty went to the bungalow with a mobile in hand before showing it to the media.“Everybody builds his house by his choice and I don’t want to tell everyone about my choice. I came to know through newspapers that tap was stolen. Media showcased by house but why didn’t media explained as to why did CM’s OSD Abhishek went to my house before showing it to media. He went there in an innova car with a mobile in hand and soon after he was accompanied by IAS Mrityunjay Narayan and a team of PWD. They should explain what they were doing and why did they went there?" Akhilesh asked.Officials, accompanied with photographers, got the residence photographed extensively to show the damages done when the property was being vacated.Akhilesh challenged the government to tally the items that were given at the time of handing over the bungalow and said he only took away the things that were originally his.“Also, my generator room was showcased as my house; anyone can still go and check the wooden flooring which is still present in my badminton court. I took away all the things that belonged to me. I am sure government has a check list of the items that were given at the time of possession. I challenge even if smallest of the thing is also missing,” said Akhilesh.An Estate Department team, which visited the 4, Vikramditya Marg residence allocated to Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, said the former chief minister had left the house, built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, in bad shape.Expensive floor and wall tiles, lamination, and marble slabs have been damaged beyond repair and the electricity switch boards, switches have also been ripped off, said an official. All the air-conditioning ducts in the centrally air-conditioned house, which was rebuilt and renovated by the then SP government at the fag end of its tenure, have been plucked out, he added.Iron angles can be seen protruding at various places and many gates inside the house have also been damaged.Attacking the BJP government further over the allegations of house lifting, Akhilesh claimed that the BJP is rattled after the recent loss in the Kairana, Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypolls and that is why they are engaged in vendetta politics.“I have heard people getting blind in love, but here people are getting blind in jealousy and hatred after their loss in bypolls,” said Akhilesh.Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik called the incident a serious matter and wrote to CM Adityanath urging him to take action in the matter.“Our Governor is a very noble man, he acts as per constitution mostly, but problem arises when he starts towing the RSS lines. Good to know that he has written for investigation in the matter. Even we are waiting for the government report and would like to see where was 40 crore spent and what are the things that have been taken away,” said Akhilesh.