'I Trusted Centre But...': In Letter to PM Modi, Kamal Haasan Hits Out at 'Ill-planned' Covid-19 Lockdown

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at his government for the "ill-planned lockdown" that will lead to a "fatal combination of loss of lives and livelihood".

In the letter, Haasan writes he had "faith" that the government will have a proper execution plan for the lockdown but the hardships faced by poorer classes of the society has forced the actor to withdraw his trust.

“On one hand you are asking the more privileged people to put up a spectacle of lights while on the other hand the poor man’s plight is itself becoming a shameful spectacle. While your world lit up oil diyas in their balconies, the poor are struggling to gather enough oil to bake their next roti,” Haasan wrote.

The actor said it is because of the Centre's negligence that the Tablighi Jamaat conference became the epicenter of Covid-19.

"The focus on merely keeping people’s spirits alive through warm and fuzzy campaigning is probably leading your establishment into ignoring certain actions that could actually save lives. Long into the epidemic, when the entire country’s law and order system had been primed, your system failed to stop congregations of ignorant and foolish people in different parts of the country. These have become the biggest hubs for the spread of the epidemic in India. Who is responsible for all the lives lost due to this negligence?" Haasan asked.